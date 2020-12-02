Tune-in to the live broadcast starting at 11:30PM PT on KING 5 in Seattle, KGW 8 in Portland, KREM 2 in Spokane, and CW 8.2 in San Diego. Bonus coverage will begin at 11:00PM PT on streaming (KING5+, KGW8+, KREM2+, and over the air in San Diego on CW 8.2). If you’re planning to watch the show in the surrounding area, you can tune in to a live simulcast of the soundtrack on HITS 106.1 in Seattle. The broadcast will include behind-the-scenes coverage of the New Year’s spectacular, and musical performances by Seattle-based band Sugar Bones live from the top of the Space Needle.

Those in Seattle are invited to watch the skies light up in brilliant color at Seattle Center. The best viewing is at the International Fountain Lawn and the Fisher Pavilion.

Please note: There are no New Year’s Eve events atop the Space Needle, however, you may visit during extended hours on December 31 from 9:00AM to 8:00PM.

Schedule of Events (Pacific Time):

10:00 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

10:30 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

11:00 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

11:30 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

11:30PM – Live broadcast begins

11:53 PM – Show begins

12:00 AM – Happy New Year!

12:09 AM – Show ends

*In-person only